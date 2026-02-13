CORRECTED-Michael Kors brings 'New York chic' to NY Fashion Week with latest collection  

(Corrects to Dakota Fanning, not Elle Fanning, ​in paragraph 5) By Arriana McLymore ​and Alicia Powell

NEW ‌YORK, NY, ​Feb 12 - Michael Kors launched its fall/winter collection on Thursday during New York Fashion Week as ‌models in wool coats and monochromatic sweaters walked the runway carrying feathered bags. The show celebrated the brand's 45th anniversary. The presentation also comes just over ‌a week after Michael Kors parent company Capri Holdings reported a ‌5.6% drop in the brand's sales in its holiday quarter attributed to reduced promotions. Michael Kors accounts for more than 80% of the company's revenue.

Models, including Alex Consani and ⁠Christy ​Turlington, strutted the staircase ⁠of the Metropolitan Opera House showing off tailored suits, embroidered florals and cashmere sweater dresses ⁠inspired by the idea of "no nonsense to being chic in New York," the ​brand's namesake said. New York is "gritty, tough, rough, resilient, and then ⁠you turn the corner and it's glamorous, opulent, and fabulous," designer Michael Kors told Reuters. "I ⁠think ​the balance of those two sides of things ... that is something that has informed my approach."

Actresses Gabrielle Union, Dakota Fanning and Leslie ⁠Bibb watched the show along with Vogue Chief Content Officer and Global Editorial Director ⁠Anna Wintour. Capri ⁠Holdings shares dropped 3.39% on Thursday. They have lost 12% over the last 12 months.

