OpenAI accuses DeepSeek of distilling US models to gain advantage, Bloomberg News reports
Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 03:47 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 03:47 IST
OpenAI has warned U.S. lawmakers that Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek is using sophisticated methods to extract results from leading U.S. AI models to train the next generation of its R1 chatbot, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a company memo.
OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- U.S.
- Bloomberg News
- â€Œfrom
- OpenAI â did
ALSO READ
Trump says oil magnate Sargeant has no authority to act on behalf of U.S.
UPDATE 1-U.S. judge rejects BBC's stay application in Trump defamation case
U.S. judge rejects BBC's stay application in Trump defamation case
CIA makes new push to recruit Chinese military officers as informants
European Commission: Chinese tariffs on EU dairy unwarranted, unjustified