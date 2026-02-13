OpenAI accuses DeepSeek of distilling US models to gain advantage, Bloomberg News reports

​OpenAI ​has ‌warned U.S. lawmakers ​that Chinese ‌artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek is using sophisticated methods ‌to extract results ‌from leading U.S. AI models to train ⁠the ​next ⁠generation of its ⁠R1 chatbot, Bloomberg News ​reported on Thursday, citing ⁠a company memo.

OpenAI ⁠did ​not immediately respond to ⁠a Reuters request ⁠for comment.

