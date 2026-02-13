Left Menu

REFILE-OpenAI accuses DeepSeek of distilling US models to gain advantage, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 03:51 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 03:51 IST
REFILE-OpenAI accuses DeepSeek of distilling US models to gain advantage, Bloomberg News reports

OpenAI ‌has warned U.S. lawmakers that Chinese artificial intelligence ‌startup DeepSeek is ‌using sophisticated methods to extract results from leading ⁠U.S. ​AI models ⁠to train the next ⁠generation of its ​R1 chatbot, Bloomberg News reported ⁠on Thursday, citing a ⁠company ​memo.

OpenAI did not immediately respond ⁠to a Reuters request ⁠for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

