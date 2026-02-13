Land Secured for New Kumeū High School as North-West Auckland Booms

The Government has taken a major step toward delivering a new secondary school for the fast-growing communities of North-West Auckland, with land now prioritised and earmarked for a future Kumeū high school, Education Minister Erica Stanford announced today.

The move is expected to bring long-awaited certainty for families in one of New Zealand’s fastest-expanding residential areas, where population growth is placing increasing pressure on existing schools.

“This Government is delivering for growth communities and acting now to support families with the schools they need,” Ms Stanford said.

“Protecting land through the Resource Management Act for a new Kumeū high school is a major milestone for North West Auckland.”

Major Milestone for a Fast-Growing Region

The designation process marks the beginning of formal steps required to secure land for a future secondary school, ensuring space is protected before development pressures make acquisition more difficult or costly.

Ms Stanford said the Government is focused on forward planning and timely infrastructure investment in areas experiencing rapid housing expansion.

The proposed site is located adjacent to Huapai District School, positioning it within the heart of the growing Kumeū–Huapai corridor.

Notice of Requirement Lodged with Auckland Council

Ms Stanford confirmed that the designation process is already underway.

“Before Christmas I initiated the process, and a Notice of Requirement has been lodged with Auckland Council,” she said.

“The Council is now reviewing the NoR, which is subject to statutory timelines.”

An update on progress is expected later this year.

Government Claims Record School Property Delivery

The announcement comes as the Government highlights broader reforms to how school property is funded and delivered nationwide.

“This decision is part of a broader programme of delivery that is getting results,” Ms Stanford said.

“Through careful stewardship of public funds and a relentless focus on value for money, we are delivering more school property than ever before.”

Ms Stanford said changes to delivery models have significantly reduced costs while maintaining quality.

Classroom Construction Costs Halved

The Minister said the Government has achieved a major reduction in standard classroom build costs.

“We have halved the cost of building a standard classroom while maintaining quality,” she said.

That cost saving has enabled the Government to:

Build 187 additional classrooms

Announce and fund 14 new schools and expansions

Purchase land for five future schools

Increased Investment in Maintenance

The Government also points to a sharp rise in school maintenance investment, aimed at improving existing infrastructure while building new capacity.

“In just two years, we have also invested nearly twice as much in school property maintenance as was spent in the six years prior,” Ms Stanford said.

“This is building for the future, spending wisely and delivering more for communities.”

Local MP Welcomes Long-Awaited Progress

Local MP for Kaipara ki Mahurangi, Chris Penk, welcomed the announcement, calling it the result of years of advocacy for the area.

“I have long advocated for a new high school in North-West Auckland… because I know how important this is for local families,” Mr Penk said.

“This is a growing community that needs certainty, and I am delighted that we are now delivering for my constituents.”

He described the designation as a significant step forward for local education planning.

More School Property Announcements Ahead

Ms Stanford said further school property announcements are expected later this year as the Government continues its focus on supporting growth communities.

“We are building for the future and making smart investments today so communities have the schools they need tomorrow,” she said.