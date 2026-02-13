Oranga Tamariki Staff Cleared to Give Life-Saving Injections

In a significant shift aimed at protecting vulnerable young people, trained Oranga Tamariki residence staff will soon be authorised to administer emergency injectable medicines — a move described as both life-saving and long overdue.

The change means staff on the ground will be able to respond immediately to severe allergic reactions and diabetic emergencies, rather than waiting for a doctor or nurse to arrive.

Minister for Children Karen Chhour says the previous restrictions posed unacceptable risks.

“Previously only a doctor or nurse could administer EpiPens and Glucagon Pen Kits. If there wasn’t a clinician present during a medical emergency, staff in the room were unable to act,” she said.

“That defied common sense and placed young people in serious danger. We could not allow that to continue.”

Immediate Response in Critical Moments

Under the new rules, trained and authorised residence workers will be permitted to administer approved emergency injectable medications when a young person is experiencing a medical crisis.

The first medicines approved will be:

EpiPens – used to treat life-threatening anaphylaxis

Glucagon Pen Kits – used to treat severe hypoglycaemia in people with diabetes

Additional emergency injectable medicines may be approved in future.

Anaphylaxis can escalate within minutes, restricting breathing and causing cardiac arrest if untreated. Similarly, severe hypoglycaemia can lead to seizures, unconsciousness, or death without rapid intervention. In both cases, early administration of medication dramatically improves survival outcomes.

By enabling trained residential staff to act immediately, the policy removes critical delays in care.

EpiPens Available Without Prescription

In a further reform, EpiPens will be able to be administered without a prescription in residential settings. This ensures young people with previously undiagnosed or unknown allergies can receive urgent treatment during a first-time reaction.

Health experts widely acknowledge that allergic reactions can occur without warning, even in individuals with no documented history. The ability to administer adrenaline quickly is considered the gold standard response in such emergencies.

Expanded Access to Nurse Practitioners

The reforms also expand healthcare access for young people in care.

Young people will now be able to access services from Nurse Practitioners — highly trained clinicians who can assess, diagnose, prescribe medications and provide ongoing care. Importantly, young people will retain the right to see a Medical Practitioner if they prefer.

Additionally, young people will have improved access to prescribed medicines from authorised prescribers, reducing delays in treatment.

Training to Begin Immediately

Oranga Tamariki will begin training and authorisation processes shortly, starting with EpiPen administration. Staff will receive structured training and ongoing annual refresher courses to maintain competency and confidence in emergency response.

The changes are expected to come into effect by mid-2026.

Minister Chhour says the reforms are focused squarely on safety.

“This is about ensuring young people in our care are protected in those critical first minutes of a medical emergency. It’s practical, it’s responsible, and it could save lives.”

The policy represents a rare operational shift in residential care settings — one that brings emergency medical capability directly to frontline caregivers.