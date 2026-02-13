International Visitor Arrivals Surge Past 3.5 Million, Led by China and Australia

New data confirms New Zealand’s tourism recovery is gaining strong momentum, with international visitor arrivals continuing to rise through December 2025 — driven by significant growth from China and Australia.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says the latest Stats NZ arrival figures show the sector is tracking firmly toward a full return to pre-pandemic levels, delivering major benefits for businesses and jobs nationwide.

“International tourism is a cornerstone of New Zealand’s economic growth, supporting communities right across the country,” Upston says.

“It’s encouraging to see our Government’s work to boost tourism paying off.”

Visitor Arrivals Top 3.5 Million for First Time Since COVID

The year to December 2025 marked a major milestone: the first annual period since March 2020 to exceed 3.5 million overseas visitor arrivals.

Annual figures show arrivals reached 3.51 million, up 196,000 on the previous year. New Zealand tourism is now sitting at 90 percent of December 2019 levels, continuing steady progress toward full recovery.

Strong Growth from China

China remains one of the fastest-growing visitor markets, with arrivals climbing sharply in December.

Visitors from China were up 29 percent in December 2025 compared with December 2024 — an additional 6,400 travellers in just one month.

“We’re seeing more Chinese visitors experiencing New Zealand’s unique scenery, hospitality and world-class visitor experiences,” Upston says.

Australia Continues as New Zealand’s Largest Market

Australia remains New Zealand’s biggest source of international visitors, with sustained growth over the year.

Arrivals from Australia reached 1.52 million in the year to December 2025 — an increase of 9.9 percent, or 137,000 more arrivals compared with the previous year.

Monthly Visitor Numbers Also Rising

Monthly data also highlights the pace of recovery.

In December 2025 alone, New Zealand welcomed 32,800 more international visitors than in December 2024, reflecting strong seasonal demand and growing traveller confidence.

Government Initiatives Driving Tourism Recovery

The Government says the upward trend is being supported through a range of targeted tourism initiatives, including:

Strengthening partnerships with key overseas markets

Funding promotion of New Zealand as a year-round destination

Streamlining travel and entry processes to make visiting easier

NZeTA Changes Proving a Game-Changer

A key driver of recent growth has been travel process reforms allowing eligible visitors from China and Pacific countries to enter New Zealand from Australia using a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) instead of requiring a visa.

A new survey following the change shows the impact has been immediate and substantial:

85% of respondents said the NZeTA option was a deciding factor in their visit

85% of Chinese travellers cited it as the reason they chose New Zealand

82% of visitors from Pacific Island Forum countries said the same

The simplified and faster process has enabled travellers to plan trips more spontaneously and confidently.

Building the Future of Tourism

Upston says the Government remains focused on supporting tourism and hospitality as a pillar of long-term economic growth.

“We’re committed to fixing the basics and building the future through backing our tourism sector,” she says.

“This data shows our plan is working as we position New Zealand as a top choice for people planning their next holiday.”