NZ, Singapore Sign New Digital Trade Certification Arrangement

New Zealand and Singapore have signed a new electronic certification arrangement that will replace paper-based export processes with real-time digital exchange — a move expected to cut red tape, lower costs and accelerate the flow of goods between the two countries.

Trade and Investment, and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay says the agreement marks a significant step forward in modernising trade systems and strengthening one of New Zealand’s closest economic partnerships.

Paperless System to Speed Up Border Clearance

The new arrangement enables the digital exchange of export health certificates for food and primary products traded between New Zealand and Singapore.

Export health certification verifies that goods meet the importing country’s regulatory standards, including:

Animal and plant health requirements

Hygiene standards

Food safety regulations

Until now, this process has relied on paper documentation — often requiring manual handling, courier services, and physical verification at borders.

The shift to secure digital certification will allow authorities in both countries to receive documentation instantly, reducing processing times and the risk of delays caused by lost or incomplete paperwork.

“It will streamline border processes, improve efficiency, reduce costs, enhance supply chain security and integrity, and help products clear borders and reach markets sooner,” Mr McClay says.

Strengthening a $1.2 Billion Trade Relationship

Singapore is one of New Zealand’s key trade and investment partners in Southeast Asia and a strategic gateway to broader regional markets.

New Zealand’s food and primary product exports to Singapore reached $1.2 billion in the year to 30 November 2025, spanning dairy, meat, horticulture, seafood and processed food products.

The agreement was signed in Singapore and forms part of the countries’ Joint Plan of Action under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting deepening economic and diplomatic ties.

Last year marked 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

“Singapore is one of our closest trade partners,” Mr McClay says. “The new arrangement speaks to the strength of this relationship and will enable further trade growth.”

Boosting Supply Chain Security and Export Growth

Beyond efficiency gains, the digital system is expected to enhance traceability and reduce the risk of fraud by creating a secure, verifiable exchange of certification data between governments.

The move aligns with broader global trends toward digitising cross-border trade documentation, which can reduce administrative costs and improve resilience in supply chains — lessons reinforced during pandemic-era disruptions.

The Government says the arrangement also supports its longer-term economic ambition of doubling the value of New Zealand exports within 10 years.

“It progresses us toward our aspirational goal of doubling exports,” Mr McClay says. “This Government is focused on building the future and delivering prosperity for New Zealanders.”

With Singapore serving as both a major market and a strategic hub into Asia, the new paperless certification system is expected to strengthen New Zealand’s competitive position and accelerate access to high-value markets.