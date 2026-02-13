Left Menu

Winter Blackouts Deepen Ukraine’s Civilian Suffering

Under international humanitarian law, civilian objects and infrastructure indispensable to the survival of the civilian population are protected from attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 13-02-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 13:35 IST
Winter Blackouts Deepen Ukraine’s Civilian Suffering
As winter deepens, the humanitarian toll continues to mount, with millions of Ukrainians facing freezing nights in the dark. Image Credit: ChatGPT

Relentless Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have left hundreds of thousands of civilians without heat or electricity in one of the coldest winters in recent years, as temperatures plunge to minus 20 degrees Celsius.

The latest large-scale overnight attack targeted energy facilities across the country, again crippling power supplies and plunging communities into darkness. Millions of households are now surviving on only a few hours of electricity each day.

Civilians Endure Freezing Conditions

For Ukraine’s already war-weary population, the attacks are compounding hardship at the harshest time of year.

With heating systems disabled in many areas:

  • Families are enduring sub-zero temperatures inside their homes

  • Schools have been forced to close due to unheated classrooms

  • Access to medical care has been disrupted

  • Water and sanitation systems are strained

Elderly residents and people with disabilities are particularly vulnerable. In high-rise apartment blocks without functioning lifts, many are effectively stranded on upper floors, unable to descend safely in freezing conditions.

As engineers work to restore power, renewed strikes frequently undo repairs, sending entire districts back into blackout.

Widespread Impact on Daily Life

The consequences of repeated attacks on energy infrastructure ripple across every aspect of civilian life.

Hospitals face interruptions to critical services. Food storage and supply chains are disrupted. Public transport systems struggle to operate. Communication networks are intermittently cut.

The repeated targeting of infrastructure essential for civilian survival is having what observers describe as devastating humanitarian effects.

Legal and Humanitarian Concerns

Under international humanitarian law, civilian objects and infrastructure indispensable to the survival of the civilian population are protected from attack.

The targeting of such facilities is prohibited.

Calls are growing for an immediate halt to strikes on energy infrastructure, particularly during winter conditions that heighten risks to life and health.

“I call upon the Russian Federation to immediately cease these attacks,” the statement said.

As winter deepens, the humanitarian toll continues to mount, with millions of Ukrainians facing freezing nights in the dark.

 

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee extends "Shubhonandan" greetings to BNP's "Tarique-Bhai," for "great victory" in Bangladesh polls

Mamata Banerjee extends "Shubhonandan" greetings to BNP's "Tarique-Bhai," fo...

 India
2
UPDATE 2-US lawmakers step up pressure on Taiwan parliament to approve defence spending

UPDATE 2-US lawmakers step up pressure on Taiwan parliament to approve defen...

 Global
3
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Britain's Starmer set to call for multinational defence initiative, FT says

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Britain's Starmer set to call for multinational defence i...

 Global
4
Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reactors

Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reac...

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026