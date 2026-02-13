Winter Blackouts Deepen Ukraine’s Civilian Suffering

Relentless Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have left hundreds of thousands of civilians without heat or electricity in one of the coldest winters in recent years, as temperatures plunge to minus 20 degrees Celsius.

The latest large-scale overnight attack targeted energy facilities across the country, again crippling power supplies and plunging communities into darkness. Millions of households are now surviving on only a few hours of electricity each day.

Civilians Endure Freezing Conditions

For Ukraine’s already war-weary population, the attacks are compounding hardship at the harshest time of year.

With heating systems disabled in many areas:

Families are enduring sub-zero temperatures inside their homes

Schools have been forced to close due to unheated classrooms

Access to medical care has been disrupted

Water and sanitation systems are strained

Elderly residents and people with disabilities are particularly vulnerable. In high-rise apartment blocks without functioning lifts, many are effectively stranded on upper floors, unable to descend safely in freezing conditions.

As engineers work to restore power, renewed strikes frequently undo repairs, sending entire districts back into blackout.

Widespread Impact on Daily Life

The consequences of repeated attacks on energy infrastructure ripple across every aspect of civilian life.

Hospitals face interruptions to critical services. Food storage and supply chains are disrupted. Public transport systems struggle to operate. Communication networks are intermittently cut.

The repeated targeting of infrastructure essential for civilian survival is having what observers describe as devastating humanitarian effects.

Legal and Humanitarian Concerns

Under international humanitarian law, civilian objects and infrastructure indispensable to the survival of the civilian population are protected from attack.

The targeting of such facilities is prohibited.

Calls are growing for an immediate halt to strikes on energy infrastructure, particularly during winter conditions that heighten risks to life and health.

“I call upon the Russian Federation to immediately cease these attacks,” the statement said.

As winter deepens, the humanitarian toll continues to mount, with millions of Ukrainians facing freezing nights in the dark.