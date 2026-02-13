China and US held anti-narcotics intelligence meeting, Xinhua reports

China ​and ‌the United ​States held an anti-narcotics ‌intelligence exchange meeting from Tuesday to Thursday in the U.S., ‌Chinese state media ‌reported on Friday.

Teams from China and the U.S. had "in-depth ⁠discussions ​on the ⁠narcotics situation, cleanup of ⁠illicit online information, cooperation cases, ​control of chemicals, and ⁠drug-related anti-money laundering", state-run Xinhua ⁠news ​agency reported.

Both sides agreed to "promote healthy, ⁠in-depth and pragmatic anti-narcotics cooperation", ⁠Xinhua ⁠said.

