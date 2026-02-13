Left Menu

China and US held anti-narcotics intelligence meeting, Xinhua reports

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:00 IST
China and US held anti-narcotics intelligence meeting, Xinhua reports
  • Country:
  • China

China ​and ‌the United ​States held an anti-narcotics ‌intelligence exchange meeting from Tuesday to Thursday in the U.S., ‌Chinese state media ‌reported on Friday.

Teams from China and the U.S. had "in-depth ⁠discussions ​on the ⁠narcotics situation, cleanup of ⁠illicit online information, cooperation cases, ​control of chemicals, and ⁠drug-related anti-money laundering", state-run Xinhua ⁠news ​agency reported.

Both sides agreed to "promote healthy, ⁠in-depth and pragmatic anti-narcotics cooperation", ⁠Xinhua ⁠said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reactors

Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reac...

 Russia
2
Trump expected to attend Saudi FII conference in Miami, sources say

Trump expected to attend Saudi FII conference in Miami, sources say

 Global
3
'BNP and Jamaat good pair for democratic path in Bangladesh'

'BNP and Jamaat good pair for democratic path in Bangladesh'

 Bangladesh
4
"Incredible": Sania Mirza hails Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry in tennis

"Incredible": Sania Mirza hails Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry in tenn...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026