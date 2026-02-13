China and US held anti-narcotics intelligence meeting, Xinhua reports
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:00 IST
- Country:
- China
China and the United States held an anti-narcotics intelligence exchange meeting from Tuesday to Thursday in the U.S., Chinese state media reported on Friday.
Teams from China and the U.S. had "in-depth discussions on the narcotics situation, cleanup of illicit online information, cooperation cases, control of chemicals, and drug-related anti-money laundering", state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Both sides agreed to "promote healthy, in-depth and pragmatic anti-narcotics cooperation", Xinhua said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- â€ŒChinese
- Xinhua â news â€‹agency
- United
ALSO READ
Lunar New Year bowing service in China stokes controversy
China stocks slip ahead of holiday, Hong Kong shares down after Wall Street selloff
UPDATE 2-US publishes interim tax credit rules meant to restrict China clean energy influence
UPDATE 1-China regulator orders e-cigarette makers to halt new plants
EXCLUSIVE-Trump pauses China tech bans ahead of Xi summit