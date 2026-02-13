Ukraine's FM says China could help end the war, invites counterpart to Ukraine
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday that he had invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Ukraine, adding that Beijing could help to end the four-year war with Russia. "China can play an important role in bringing about a just peace for Ukraine," Sybiha told Ukrainian TV channel Novyny.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday that he had invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Ukraine, adding that Beijing could help to end the four-year war with Russia.
"China can play an important role in bringing about a just peace for Ukraine," Sybiha told Ukrainian TV channel Novyny. Live after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. "We appreciate China's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and we had a very substantive and pragmatic conversation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrii Sybiha
- Chinese
- Beijing
- China
- Ukraine
- Munich
- Sybiha
- Wang Yi
- Ukrainian TV
- â€Œwith Russia
ALSO READ
Ukraine says US is increasing pressure for a deal as the midterms loom, NYT reports
Bund yields at two-month lows before US data, Munich Conference in focus
UPDATE 1-Denmark and Greenland leaders to meet Rubio at Munich conference
UPDATE 1-Rubio strikes warmer tone as Trump's upheaval of Atlantic ties looms over Munich meet
Kremlin says next round of peace talks on Ukraine is set for next week