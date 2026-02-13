Left Menu

Ukraine's FM says China could help end the war, invites counterpart to Ukraine

​Ukraine's Foreign ​Minister Andrii Sybiha ‌said on ​Friday that he had invited ‌his Chinese counterpart to visit Ukraine, adding that Beijing could help ‌to end the four-year war ‌with Russia. "China can play an important role in bringing about a ⁠just peace ​for ⁠Ukraine," Sybiha told Ukrainian TV channel ⁠Novyny.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:33 IST
"China can play an important role in bringing about a ⁠just peace ​for ⁠Ukraine," Sybiha told Ukrainian TV channel ⁠Novyny. Live after a meeting with ​Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi ⁠on the sidelines of the Munich ⁠Security ​Conference. "We appreciate China's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and ⁠sovereignty, and we had a ⁠very ⁠substantive and pragmatic conversation."

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

