Man killed in wild boar attack in Kerala's Kollam

A 62-year-old man was killed in a wild boar attack here on Friday, police said. The deceased was identified as Rakhunadhan Pillai of Uppukuzhi, Chaliyekkara, near Thenmala, they added. According to officials, Pillai was walking home with two others at around 10.45 am when a wild boar charged at them. While his companions managed to run away, Pillai was unable to escape and was attacked by the animal, sustaining severe injuries, police said. He was rushed to the Punalur Government Taluk Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the FIR stated. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and begun an investigation. The body will be handed over to his relatives after the post-mortem examination, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)