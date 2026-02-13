Left Menu

Man faints, dies at TVK rally in TN's Salem

PTI | Salem(Tn) | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:47 IST
A 37-year-old man fainted at a TVK rally here addressed by party chief Vijay and died on the way to hospital, police said on Friday. The man, identified as Suraj, a native of Maharashtra and residing here, collapsed after complaining of chest pain, and was immediately rushed to a local hospital. ''He was declared brought dead at the medical facility,'' a police official said. He also claimed that Suraj had undergone angioplasty sometime ago. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

