Bangladesh's July National Charter Passes in Landmark Referendum

A pivotal referendum in Bangladesh has confirmed public support for the July National Charter, an 84-point reform package, with a decisive 60.26% voter turnout. The Election Commission reported a clear majority in favor, reflecting strong public backing for systemic change.

The referendum, coinciding with the 13th parliamentary elections on Thursday, showcased citizens' desire for reform. According to figures, 4,80,74,429 voters endorsed the 'yes' vote, signaling consensus on proposals ranging from electoral processes to enhancing constitutional fidelity.

Although the Awami League party was barred from participation, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (209 seats) and Jamaat-e-Islami (68 seats) dominated the election. The Charter's focus on vital improvements such as judicial independence and expanded rights underscore its role in shaping Bangladesh's legislative future.

(With inputs from agencies.)