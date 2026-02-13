Bangladesh's July National Charter Passes in Landmark Referendum
A historic referendum held alongside Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections saw a 60.26% voter turnout, with a majority supporting the July National Charter. The Charter proposes significant reforms, including constitutional amendments and increased women's representation in parliament. The results reveal a strong political consensus for change, marked by substantial participation.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
A pivotal referendum in Bangladesh has confirmed public support for the July National Charter, an 84-point reform package, with a decisive 60.26% voter turnout. The Election Commission reported a clear majority in favor, reflecting strong public backing for systemic change.
The referendum, coinciding with the 13th parliamentary elections on Thursday, showcased citizens' desire for reform. According to figures, 4,80,74,429 voters endorsed the 'yes' vote, signaling consensus on proposals ranging from electoral processes to enhancing constitutional fidelity.
Although the Awami League party was barred from participation, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (209 seats) and Jamaat-e-Islami (68 seats) dominated the election. The Charter's focus on vital improvements such as judicial independence and expanded rights underscore its role in shaping Bangladesh's legislative future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Congratulates BNP on Election Victory: A New Era in Bangladesh-China Relations
BNP Sweeps to Power in Historic Bangladesh Elections
BNP's Stunning Comeback: Tarique Rahman to Lead Bangladesh
Kashmir's Mirwaiz Congratulates BNP, Calls for Harmony and Unrestricted Worship
Landslide Victory: BNP Returns to Power in Bangladesh After Two Decades