PM Modi Inaugurates Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan in Delhi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today addressed the inaugural event of Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 in New Delhi, describing the occasion as the beginning of a new chapter in India’s governance and development journey.

Calling it a historic moment, the Prime Minister said the day marks a “new beginning” in India’s march toward becoming a developed nation. He linked the inauguration with the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Ekadashi, noting that resolutions taken on this day are traditionally associated with victory.

“Today, with the resolve of a developed India, we are entering Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan,” he said, dedicating the new complexes to the people of India.

From Colonial Symbols to Citizen-Centric Governance

The Prime Minister reflected on the historical role of North Block and South Block, noting that many important decisions were taken from these buildings after Independence. However, he reminded that these structures were originally built as symbols of British imperial rule.

He recalled that the British shifted India’s capital from Kolkata to Delhi in 1911 to suppress growing nationalist movements, and subsequently built Raisina Hill institutions to reflect colonial authority.

In contrast, Shri Modi said, the new Seva Teerth complex is designed not to dominate but to remain grounded and connected with citizens.

“Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan have been built to fulfil the aspirations of the people of India,” he emphasised.

Modern Workspaces for a Developed India

The Prime Minister noted that as the first quarter of the 21st century has concluded, India’s workplaces and governance infrastructure must reflect the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He highlighted that older buildings were proving inadequate due to:

Space constraints

Aging infrastructure

Limited modern amenities

Scattered ministry offices across Delhi

He pointed out that for decades, ministries operated from more than 50 locations, costing the exchequer nearly ₹1,500 crore annually in rent, apart from daily logistics expenses for 8,000–10,000 employees commuting between offices.

With the consolidation into Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan, he said, both public expenditure and time loss will be reduced significantly.

Old Buildings to Become a National Museum

Acknowledging the historical importance of North and South Block, Shri Modi announced that the old complex will be converted into a museum under the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum initiative.

He said the site will inspire future generations and preserve India’s administrative legacy.

Breaking Free from the Colonial Mindset

The Prime Minister stressed that India’s development journey must be free from colonial imprints.

He recalled key steps taken since 2014 to shed colonial-era symbols, including:

National War Memorial

Police Memorial

Renaming Race Course Road as Lok Kalyan Marg

Redevelopment of Rajpath into Kartavya Path

Renaming Mughal Gardens as Amrit Udyan

Renaming the old Parliament as Samvidhan Sadan

“These are not mere changes of words, but a reflection of India’s independent identity,” he said.

Seva Teerth: Governance as Service

The Prime Minister said the new Prime Minister’s Office being named Seva Teerth reflects India’s core spirit of service.

Quoting the principle “Seva Paramo Dharmah”, he underlined that governance must be rooted in dedication and citizen welfare.

He urged officials working in the new complex to constantly reflect on whether their daily work makes life easier for the nation’s 140 crore citizens.

Every decision, every file, he said, must be guided by the spirit of “Nagrik Devo Bhava” — the citizen at the centre of governance.

Kartavya Bhavan and the Road to Developed India 2047

Shri Modi said that Developed India 2047 is not just a target but a pledge before the world.

He emphasised that the decisions taken in Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan will shape India’s governance quality, policy clarity and national direction for decades.

“Seva Teerth should become a symbol of sensitive governance and citizen-centric administration, where service is visible instead of power,” he said.

Union Ministers, Parliamentarians and senior officials were present at the event.