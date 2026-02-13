Ramaphosa: Golf Challenge Funds to Benefit 622 Adopted Schools

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said proceeds from this year’s Presidential Golf Challenge will support 622 adopted schools and help improve education infrastructure across South Africa.

The annual fundraising event, held at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, took place a day after the President delivered the State of the Nation Address (SONA). Funds raised go toward the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation’s Adopt-a-School programme, which partners with government to strengthen school development initiatives.

Education Charity Supported by Presidential Tradition

Explaining the purpose of the initiative, Ramaphosa said it has long been a tradition for Presidents to host a golf day after SONA, with proceeds directed to charitable causes.

“And in this case, I started a charity called Adopt-a-School with my Chief of Staff about 30 years ago… It has adopted 622 schools and it's participating in the improvement of education alongside our government,” he said.

He noted that every contribution on the course — “as every golfer hits a ball or misses a ball” — helps support education development.

Sponsors Support School Infrastructure

The President acknowledged anchor sponsors Sasol and MTN, saying their backing has been crucial in sustaining the initiative.

Funds raised will be used to improve school infrastructure, including sanitation facilities, which remain a priority challenge in many communities.

SANDF Deployment to Support Police

Turning to security, Ramaphosa defended his decision announced in Thursday’s SONA to deploy the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to support police in gang-affected areas of the Western Cape and in Gauteng.

He said the Ministers of Police and Defence have been instructed to finalise a tactical plan and timeline within the next few days, and Parliament will be informed in line with constitutional requirements.

Operational details, however, will not be disclosed publicly.

“We are not going to tell you… because the gangs will now know in advance what we are going to do,” he said.

Ramaphosa stressed that soldiers will support — not replace — the South African Police Service (SAPS), acting as a deterrent force in troubled areas.

Strengthening Anti-Gang Operations

The President said SAPS operations, including Operation Shanela, have been yielding results, with prisons now overcapacity due to increased arrests.

Government’s anti-gang team, he added, has been performing well but requires additional support.

“We want to eliminate gang violence once and for all, and the SANDF will help us in playing that role,” he said.

Water Intervention Where Municipalities Fail

On water challenges, Ramaphosa said national government will intervene more decisively when municipalities fail to deliver essential services.

He cited Hammanskraal as an example where government stepped in after local authorities did not act.

“We are now going to intervene, and we will use a section in the Water Act to intervene,” he said.

Foreign Policy: Palestine and UN Peacekeeping

The President reaffirmed South Africa’s support for Palestinian self-determination and a two-state solution.

He also confirmed that South Africa has informed the UN Secretary-General of its intention to withdraw troops from the MONUSCO mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in order to consolidate and rebuild defence capacity for future peacekeeping deployments.

Fundraising with National Impact

The Presidential Golf Challenge once again highlighted the intersection of civic tradition, development support and national priorities — with education, security and service delivery remaining central to government’s agenda.