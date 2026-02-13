CSR Conclave Mobilises Corporate Support for PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, in collaboration with UNDP India and the Gates Foundation, convened a high-level CSR Conclave in New Delhi on the theme “Leveraging PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (DDKY) for Farmer Prosperity.”

The conclave brought together senior government officials, financial institutions, corporate CSR leaders, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and development partners to explore strategic collaboration under the newly launched PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (DDKY).

Over 65 participants from leading corporates including Unilever, Reliance Foundation, ITC, Axis Bank, TCS, and JK Cement attended the event.

DDKY: Focused Push for 100 Districts

Launched by the Prime Minister on 11 October 2025 for a six-year period, DDKY covers 100 districts and draws inspiration from NITI Aayog’s Aspirational District Programme. It is the first initiative of its kind focused exclusively on agriculture and allied sectors.

The scheme aims to:

Enhance agricultural productivity Promote crop diversification and sustainable farming Augment post-harvest storage at panchayat and block levels Improve irrigation infrastructure Expand access to long- and short-term agricultural credit

DDKY is being implemented through convergence of 36 existing schemes across 11 Departments, along with State schemes and private sector partnerships.

Call for Deeper Private Sector Engagement

In his inaugural address, Shri Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, DA&FW, stressed that private sector involvement should go beyond financial CSR contributions.

He encouraged active engagement through:

Deployment of Young Professionals (YPs) in DDKY districts

Strengthening FPO linkages

Farmer education initiatives

Promotion of climate-resilient agriculture

He also highlighted the role of Lead Banks in strengthening financial inclusion through flagship schemes such as:

Kisan Credit Card (KCC)

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)

UNDP and Gates Foundation Endorsement

Ms. Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP India, described DDKY as a potential game changer for smallholder farmers, noting that aligned CSR engagement can strengthen public systems and deliver scalable impact.

She underscored the central role of FPOs in poverty reduction and economic opportunity creation.

Ms. Saachi Bhalla, Deputy Director – Gender Equality, Gates Foundation, emphasized the importance of catalytic partnerships in scaling sustainable agricultural models and strengthening farmer livelihoods.

Recognition for Financial Support

Mr. Sunit Kumar Singh, Deputy General Manager, Canara Bank, was felicitated for extending a ₹50 lakh CSR grant to a DDKY district, highlighting the critical role of financial institutions in district-level agricultural transformation.

Technical Deliberations on Financing and Value Chains

Technical sessions led by senior Government of India officials focused on:

Innovative financing models

Climate-resilient agriculture

Convergence with rural livelihoods missions

Aligning CSR investments with DDKY priorities

A corporate panel featuring representatives from Unilever, Reliance Foundation, ITC, and Axis Bank shared insights on CSR–FPO collaboration, measurable impact frameworks, and scaling models across geographies.

Participants emphasized:

Long-term engagement over short-term funding

Capacity building of FPOs

Technology adoption

Robust monitoring mechanisms

Way Forward: CSR Funding, Start-ups and Value Chains

Corporate participants expressed interest in supporting:

Young Professionals in DDKY districts

Agri-startups

Value chain creation

Market linkages

Interested firms were invited to engage with the 100 DDKY districts through the Department’s weekly webinar platform, providing structured coordination and collaboration opportunities.

The conclave marked the beginning of deeper financial commitments and strategic partnerships aimed at transforming agricultural districts and advancing farmer prosperity through public–private collaboration.