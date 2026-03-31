Buffett Reflects on Gates Foundation Donations Amid Epstein Controversy

Warren Buffett, the renowned investor and philanthropist, has recently declined to guarantee the continuation of his substantial annual donations to the Gates Foundation, in light of new revelations about late financier Jeffrey Epstein's connections with the nonprofit and its co-founder Bill Gates.

During an interview with CNBC, Buffett, who stepped down as Berkshire Hathaway's chief executive, stated he hasn't discussed the matter with Gates since the release of documents indicating meetings between Gates and Epstein post-Epstein's 2008 guilty plea. Buffett has been a significant benefactor, donating over $47 billion to the foundation since 2006, alongside contributions to other family charities.

Buffett indicated that his donations might cease upon his passing, with remaining wealth destined for a family charitable trust. The Gates Foundation and Gates himself have acknowledged previous interactions with Epstein, calling them errors in judgment. Despite revelations, Buffett holds no regrets over prior donations but wishes recent events had unfolded differently.