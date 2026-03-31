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Warren Buffett Questions Future Gates Foundation Donations Amid Epstein Controversy

Warren Buffett has expressed uncertainty about continuing his substantial donations to the Gates Foundation following revelations about Bill Gates' interactions with Jeffrey Epstein. Despite donating over $47 billion to the foundation, Buffett plans to reevaluate future contributions and remains concerned about Epstein's influence on philanthropy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:04 IST
Warren Buffett Questions Future Gates Foundation Donations Amid Epstein Controversy

Warren Buffett has raised doubts about his ongoing financial contributions to the Gates Foundation. The 95-year-old philanthropist's concerns emerge after revelations about Bill Gates' meetings with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, were made public.

Buffett, who has donated significantly to the foundation since 2006, expressed his decision to take a 'wait and see' approach regarding future donations. The recent controversy has prompted him to reconsider, given the newfound information linking Epstein to Gates' philanthropic discussions.

Buffett commented on Epstein's ability to manipulate influential individuals, a sentiment echoed by many following Epstein's historical actions and subsequent death in custody. While Buffett feels no regret about past donations, he remains troubled by certain events that have come to light.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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