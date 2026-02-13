Left Menu

Karnataka Govt Celebrates 1,000 Days with Mega Title Deeds Giveaway

The Karnataka Congress government plans to celebrate 1,000 days in office by distributing title deeds to about one lakh families during a convention in Haveri. The government aims to provide land guarantees and recognize long-settled habitations as villages, conferring legal and social status to residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Karnataka Congress government will commemorate its 1,000 days in office by distributing title deeds to around one lakh families in a grand convention set to take place in Haveri on February 14. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and other party leaders announced this initiative as part of the 'Bhoomi' guarantee programme.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda explained that the event aims to provide long-overdue recognition and legal status to habitations unrecorded in state records. He emphasized that the government has distributed title deeds to 2.2 lakh families over the past 1,000 days, with a fresh allocation of 1,06,000 title deeds mainly targeting families from poorer socio-economic backgrounds.

The initiative faces criticism from opposition leaders like R Ashoka, who questioned the significance of celebrating the past 1,000 days. However, the Congress government insists that the 'Bhoomi' guarantee initiative will offer crucial ownership and recognition to many families, declaring their dwellings as official villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

