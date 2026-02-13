New Era for India: Inauguration of Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Prime Minister's Office and Central Secretariat buildings, marking a symbolic shift in India's governance approach. Named Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2, these constructions represent a decisive move away from colonial-era structures like the South Block and North Block.

This transition is meant to shed the remnants of a colonial mindset and marks a significant milestone towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' or a Developed India. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that these buildings mirror the government's commitment to a citizen-centric governance model, where 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' (citizen is akin to God) is not just a phrase but a guiding principle.

Modi highlighted that decisions made in these new structures will be pivotal in shaping India's journey towards 2047. With a renewed focus, the government aims to reflect India's independent identity and its advanced standing in global relations. The prime minister also marked the occasion with a commemorative postage stamp and coin featuring the new structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)