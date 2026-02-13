Left Menu

Fake Transfer Note Scandal Under Karnataka CM's Scrutiny

A fake note falsely claiming the transfer of a district officer is circulating, prompting Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to take legal action. The incident seeks to discredit the CM and the government. An investigation is underway to find the culprits behind this malicious act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:33 IST
An alarming situation unfolded in Karnataka with the circulation of a fake note on social media, falsely suggesting a significant administrative transfer. Initiated with apparent malicious intent, the case has drawn the attention of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is pressing for a rigorous investigation.

The inaccurate note claimed that Dr. K Mohan, a district health officer, was reassigned as the deputy commissioner of excise. However, the Chief Minister's office quickly flagged it as fabricated, citing the absence of an official endorsement. Legal measures under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been invoked by the authorities.

This incident has not only sparked criticism from opposition figures like BJP MLA Sunil Kumar but also led to a police case, signaling the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards misinformation. Siddaramaiah has urged social media users to exercise caution and verify information to prevent the spread of fake news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

