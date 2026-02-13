Left Menu

French Security Worries: Trust in EU Defence Erodes Amidst Rising Concerns

A European Commission survey finds eight in 10 French citizens are worried about their country's security, with less than half trusting the EU's defence role. As global threats rise, European nations show varying levels of trust and support for enhanced EU defence measures amid strategic discussions at Munich Security Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent European Commission survey highlights that eight out of 10 French citizens are anxious about national security, with only four in 10 confident in the EU's protective capabilities. The findings position France among the least trusting of Brussels' defence responsibilities.

This survey emerges as the Munich Security Conference begins, where global leaders, including around 70 heads of state, are converging to address growing threats such as Russia's conflict in Ukraine and global trade disruptions.

In a strategic response, French President Emmanuel Macron is adopting a firmer stance on Russia while keeping lower-level communications open. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced confidential talks with France for a joint European nuclear deterrent, emphasizing Europe's need to strengthen ties with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

