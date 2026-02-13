French Security Worries: Trust in EU Defence Erodes Amidst Rising Concerns

A recent European Commission survey highlights that eight out of 10 French citizens are anxious about national security, with only four in 10 confident in the EU's protective capabilities. The findings position France among the least trusting of Brussels' defence responsibilities.

This survey emerges as the Munich Security Conference begins, where global leaders, including around 70 heads of state, are converging to address growing threats such as Russia's conflict in Ukraine and global trade disruptions.

In a strategic response, French President Emmanuel Macron is adopting a firmer stance on Russia while keeping lower-level communications open. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced confidential talks with France for a joint European nuclear deterrent, emphasizing Europe's need to strengthen ties with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)