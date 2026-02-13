Tragedy Strikes Val d'Isère: Avalanches Claim Lives

Three skiers tragically lost their lives in an avalanche at the prestigious Val d'Isère ski resort, confirmed Cedric Bonnevie, the head of the resort's pistes. One victim was a French national, and the others were foreigners, he reported.

An investigation is currently underway to establish the details of the event. Bonnevie explained that one skier was caught in the avalanche high on the slope, while two others were in a group lower down, led by a professional guide, and had been unaware of the impending disaster.

Meteo France had issued a red alert for avalanche risk in the region the day before, highlighting potential dangers due to weather conditions.