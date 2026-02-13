Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Isère: Avalanches Claim Lives

An avalanche in Val d'Isère claimed the lives of three skiers, sparking an investigation into the tragic event. One of the victims was French, with the others being foreign nationals. Authorities are examining circumstances surrounding the incident, which occurred despite a red avalanche alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:59 IST
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Isère: Avalanches Claim Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Three skiers tragically lost their lives in an avalanche at the prestigious Val d'Isère ski resort, confirmed Cedric Bonnevie, the head of the resort's pistes. One victim was a French national, and the others were foreigners, he reported.

An investigation is currently underway to establish the details of the event. Bonnevie explained that one skier was caught in the avalanche high on the slope, while two others were in a group lower down, led by a professional guide, and had been unaware of the impending disaster.

Meteo France had issued a red alert for avalanche risk in the region the day before, highlighting potential dangers due to weather conditions.

TRENDING

1
Gujarat Gears Up for Comprehensive Census: A Two-Phase Initiative

Gujarat Gears Up for Comprehensive Census: A Two-Phase Initiative

 India
2
Korean Culinary Support: The Hidden Olympics Team

Korean Culinary Support: The Hidden Olympics Team

 Global
3
Netherlands' T20I Struggles: A Tactical Breakdown

Netherlands' T20I Struggles: A Tactical Breakdown

 India
4
Call for Unity: Congress's Push for Kashmiri Migrant Welfare

Call for Unity: Congress's Push for Kashmiri Migrant Welfare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026