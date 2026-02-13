Timely Response Averts Disaster at Globsyn Crystal Tower Fire

A fire erupted at the Globsyn Crystal Tower located in Salt Lake, Kolkata, causing alarm among employees on Friday. However, quick actions by the fire service ensured the blaze was rapidly contained, and all individuals inside were safely evacuated, according to official reports.

Prasun Basu, an employee working in the building, reported sudden evacuation orders following the onset of the fire, believed to have originated from a restaurant in the complex. The premises, known for housing various offices and eateries, necessitated immediate action to ensure safety.

In a related incident, fire authorities also managed to control a fire at a manufacturing unit in the Anandapur area of Kolkata on January 30. According to Fire Station Officer Pankaj Chowdhury, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is currently involved in debris clearance from the structure using advanced tools. Chowdhury highlighted the joint efforts in managing these crises effectively.