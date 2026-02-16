Delegations from Ukraine and Russia are converging in Geneva this week to engage in another round of US-mediated negotiations, as the two nations mark four years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite the upcoming discussions, little advancement is anticipated, with each side maintaining its respective stance on pivotal concerns.

A crucial point of contention remains the management of Ukrainian land under Russian control, as both armies persist in their fierce conflict along a 1,250-kilometer front. Russian aerial attacks have continued to impact Ukrainian civilians, while Ukraine employs drone technology to reach into Russian territory.

The Geneva talks will encompass a broader range of territorial topics, per Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, yet details remain sparse. Each delegation will report back to their leadership before adopting potential compromises discussed during the meetings.

