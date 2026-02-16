Left Menu

Temple-Mosque Complex in Dhar: Legal Battle Continues

The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench is set to address the ongoing legal dispute concerning the Bhojshala temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex. The complex, claimed by both Hindus and Muslims, is supervised by the ASI. Amidst legal proceedings, a Supreme Court directive ensures status quo is maintained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:57 IST
Temple-Mosque Complex in Dhar: Legal Battle Continues
  • Country:
  • India

The long-standing legal dispute regarding the Bhojshala temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar has taken a new turn as the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court prepares to address the issue following a directive from the Supreme Court. The site is a source of religious contention, with Hindus recognizing it as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and Muslims considering it a mosque.

During Monday's proceedings, the bench, comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, noted the absence of legal representation due to a statewide lawyers' strike. Nevertheless, individuals from both religious sides appeared in court. The Supreme Court has mandated the High Court to release a sealed ASI report on the site to the involved parties for any potential objections, while maintaining a strict status quo at the complex.

The case highlights the sensitive nature of religious sites in India and the intricate legal processes involved in addressing disputes of this nature. The next hearing is set for February 18, underlining the ongoing challenges in achieving a resolution that respects the sentiments of both communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegations

Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegatio...

 India
2
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
3
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
4
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026