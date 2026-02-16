Temple-Mosque Complex in Dhar: Legal Battle Continues

The long-standing legal dispute regarding the Bhojshala temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar has taken a new turn as the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court prepares to address the issue following a directive from the Supreme Court. The site is a source of religious contention, with Hindus recognizing it as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and Muslims considering it a mosque.

During Monday's proceedings, the bench, comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, noted the absence of legal representation due to a statewide lawyers' strike. Nevertheless, individuals from both religious sides appeared in court. The Supreme Court has mandated the High Court to release a sealed ASI report on the site to the involved parties for any potential objections, while maintaining a strict status quo at the complex.

The case highlights the sensitive nature of religious sites in India and the intricate legal processes involved in addressing disputes of this nature. The next hearing is set for February 18, underlining the ongoing challenges in achieving a resolution that respects the sentiments of both communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)