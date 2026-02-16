Left Menu

Goa's Digital Safeguard: Limiting Social Media for Under-16s

Goa's IT Minister proposes a social media age restriction for children under 16, citing concerns over digital addiction and online safety. A task force will study the issue, drawing on global precedents like Australia. The move aims to balance protection with constructive digital engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:01 IST
The Goa state government is considering measures to restrict social media usage for children under 16, a move driven by concerns over digital addiction, cyberbullying, and online safety risks. Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte announced this on Monday, emphasizing the need for a strategic approach to protect young users.

The proposed initiative plans to establish a task force with members from academia, parent-teacher associations, industry, and government. This team will explore global examples, such as Australia's social media age restrictions, to develop a comprehensive policy framework.

Khaunte stressed the urgency of the matter, highlighting that adolescence is a sensitive developmental stage. The initiative aims not to hastily implement restrictions but to carefully consider how to shield minors from social media risks while encouraging the positive use of technology.

