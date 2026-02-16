Gurugram Cyber Crime Crackdown: Arrest of Naga Woman for Aiding Fraudsters
A Naga woman in Gurugram was arrested for allegedly aiding China-based cyber criminals. She and her husband set up a virtual SIM box to facilitate scams targeting Indian citizens. The operation involved cooperation between local police and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.
The Gurugram Police, in collaboration with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), apprehended a Naga woman suspected of offering call support to cyber fraudsters with links to China, according to a police statement released Monday.
During the operation, authorities confiscated seven mobile phones, including smartphones, a keypad device, and damaged models, alongside a WiFi modem, several SIM cards, and a broken laptop. A senior police officer disclosed that the woman, along with her husband, facilitated cyber criminals by setting up a virtual SIM box in Gurugram.
The couple's involvement in cyber crimes, such as gaming and investment frauds, led to an operation by the cyber police, spearheaded by ACP Priyanshu Dewan. The sophisticated SIM box setup, uncovered in Sector 28, enabled foreign fraudsters to target Indian citizens, posing a significant security threat.
