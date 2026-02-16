Left Menu

Meghalaya Gears Up for GHADC Elections Amid Political Rivalry

The Meghalaya government announced elections for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on April 10, with votes to be counted on April 14. The upcoming elections are set to witness intense political competition, particularly between the ruling NPP and opposition TMC. Preparations are underway for a smooth electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:48 IST
The Meghalaya government declared that elections for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) will take place on April 10, with vote counting set for April 14. This announcement was made by Minister Wailadmiki Shylla following a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

Preparations are in full swing to ensure the elections proceed smoothly, with coordinated efforts involving district authorities and law enforcement. The election gazette will be released on March 9, with the nomination deadline on March 16. The scrutiny will occur on the same day, and withdrawals will close on March 17.

The GHADC elections are anticipated to be a hotly contested affair, with the National People's Party (NPP) facing off against the opposition TMC. The NPP has released its candidate list, excluding the current chief executive member and suggesting an internal reshuffle ahead of the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

