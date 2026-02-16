Valuables Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen in Andheri Heist
Three individuals were arrested in Mumbai for allegedly stealing items worth Rs 50 lakh from a businessman's home. The accused exploited the owners' absence during a family wedding, breaking into the residence and looting it of precious jewelry and other valuables. Efforts to recover the stolen items are underway.
- Country:
- India
Three persons were apprehended after allegedly executing a theft that resulted in the loss of valuables valued at Rs 50 lakh from a businessman's home in Andheri, Mumbai, as per a police statement on Monday.
Police identified the suspects as Suryamani Nadar, Jaywant Charsing Pawar, and Surya Kadvi Mudaliar. The incident took place while the 65-year-old complainant and his spouse were away in Jaipur for their son's wedding.
The discovery of the crime was made by an employee on February 10, who noticed signs of a forced entry. CCTV analysis led to Mudaliar's capture, who implicated Nadar and Pawar. Efforts are ongoing to retrieve the stolen valuables.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- theft
- valuables
- Mumbai
- Andheri
- police
- arrest
- businessman
- Rs 50 lakh
- CCTV
- wedding
ALSO READ
Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegations
Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operation
Jammu and Kashmir Police Unravels Massive Transnational Fraud, Nabs Nine
Viral Video Sparks Arrest in Religious Dispute
Mother-Daughter Duo Arrested Over Alleged Espionage and Forgery