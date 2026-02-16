Left Menu

Valuables Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen in Andheri Heist

Three individuals were arrested in Mumbai for allegedly stealing items worth Rs 50 lakh from a businessman's home. The accused exploited the owners' absence during a family wedding, breaking into the residence and looting it of precious jewelry and other valuables. Efforts to recover the stolen items are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:49 IST
Valuables Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen in Andheri Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were apprehended after allegedly executing a theft that resulted in the loss of valuables valued at Rs 50 lakh from a businessman's home in Andheri, Mumbai, as per a police statement on Monday.

Police identified the suspects as Suryamani Nadar, Jaywant Charsing Pawar, and Surya Kadvi Mudaliar. The incident took place while the 65-year-old complainant and his spouse were away in Jaipur for their son's wedding.

The discovery of the crime was made by an employee on February 10, who noticed signs of a forced entry. CCTV analysis led to Mudaliar's capture, who implicated Nadar and Pawar. Efforts are ongoing to retrieve the stolen valuables.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegations

Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegatio...

 India
2
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
3
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
4
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026