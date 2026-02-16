Valuables Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen in Andheri Heist

Three persons were apprehended after allegedly executing a theft that resulted in the loss of valuables valued at Rs 50 lakh from a businessman's home in Andheri, Mumbai, as per a police statement on Monday.

Police identified the suspects as Suryamani Nadar, Jaywant Charsing Pawar, and Surya Kadvi Mudaliar. The incident took place while the 65-year-old complainant and his spouse were away in Jaipur for their son's wedding.

The discovery of the crime was made by an employee on February 10, who noticed signs of a forced entry. CCTV analysis led to Mudaliar's capture, who implicated Nadar and Pawar. Efforts are ongoing to retrieve the stolen valuables.

