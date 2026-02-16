Viral Video Sparks Arrest in Religious Dispute

In a surprising turn of events, a viral video prompted local authorities in Uttar Pradesh to arrest a member of the Hindu Raksha Dal after footage showed him damaging a religious structure near Hindon River. The individual, identified as Prince Thakur, was taken into custody on Monday.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, depicted Thakur, a resident of Nandgram, damaging a decades-old mazar under the flyover near the Chhath Puja Ghat. Although he was accompanied by two others, Thakur was the only one caught on film committing the act.

Reacting to the video, Additional Commissioner of Police Shweta Yadav confirmed the arrest, emphasizing the dangers such provocative acts pose to societal harmony. Legal action has been initiated against Thakur under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita concerning injurious acts and attempts to outrage religious sentiments.