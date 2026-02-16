Left Menu

Mother-Daughter Duo Arrested Over Alleged Espionage and Forgery

A woman and her daughter were booked for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI and residing in India illegally. The police seized forged documents used to create a passport and identity documents for them. The case was registered under relevant sections at the Delhi Gate police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:19 IST
A significant arrest unfolded on Monday as a woman and her daughter were apprehended for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI and illegally residing in India, police revealed. Authorities pinpointed the duo's actions following thorough investigation at the Meerut Delhi Gate police station, leading to the arrest of the woman known as Saba Farhat.

The complaint, lodged by a resident named Ruksana, depicted a narrative involving Saba's marriage in Pakistan and alleged espionage activities. It was claimed that Saba's daughter, Aiman Farhat, born in Pakistan, was illegally brought to India without citizenship approval. The charges further noted forged documents were discovered, indicating efforts to falsify identity credentials.

Following the submission of evidence, Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey confirmed the arrest, with Saba scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. The incidents have been encapsulated under Indian legal sections addressing national security offenses and forgery, underscoring the seriousness of the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

