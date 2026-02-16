Mother-Daughter Duo Arrested Over Alleged Espionage and Forgery

A significant arrest unfolded on Monday as a woman and her daughter were apprehended for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI and illegally residing in India, police revealed. Authorities pinpointed the duo's actions following thorough investigation at the Meerut Delhi Gate police station, leading to the arrest of the woman known as Saba Farhat.

The complaint, lodged by a resident named Ruksana, depicted a narrative involving Saba's marriage in Pakistan and alleged espionage activities. It was claimed that Saba's daughter, Aiman Farhat, born in Pakistan, was illegally brought to India without citizenship approval. The charges further noted forged documents were discovered, indicating efforts to falsify identity credentials.

Following the submission of evidence, Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey confirmed the arrest, with Saba scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. The incidents have been encapsulated under Indian legal sections addressing national security offenses and forgery, underscoring the seriousness of the accusations.

