Unveiled: Mother-Daughter Duo Accused of Espionage in Meerut

In Meerut, a woman and her daughter face charges of espionage for Pakistan's ISI and residing illegally in India. Accusations include traveling to Pakistan, fraudulent document use, and confidential data collection. A police probe led to their arrest and a detailed investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:43 IST
A mother and daughter in Meerut have been arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and residing illegally in India, Meerut police disclosed on Monday.

The accused, Ruksana, and her daughter, Aiman Farhat, allegedly used forged documents to live and travel in India, despite the latter being born in Pakistan. Authorities suspect the two have been collecting confidential data for Pakistan.

The investigation began after a formal complaint to Meerut's senior police officials, which led to an FIR and the seizure of evidence. Local law enforcement is proceeding with a thorough investigation to uncover further details.

