Left Menu

Karnataka Court Delivers Capital Punishment in Disturbing Tourism Assault Case

A Karnataka court sentenced three individuals to death for sexually assaulting an Israeli tourist and murdering a youth. The brutal crime, occurring in 2025 near Sanapur, impacted tourism. The perpetrators, found guilty earlier this month, can appeal their death sentence and life imprisonment for gang rape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koppal | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:27 IST
Karnataka Court Delivers Capital Punishment in Disturbing Tourism Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Karnataka court sentenced three individuals to death for the sexual assault of an Israeli tourist and the murder of a youth. The incident, which severely impacted tourism in the district, took place near Sanapur on March 6, 2025, according to court officials.

The convicted individuals, Mallesh alias Handi Malla, Sharanabasava, and Chaitanya Sai, were charged with gang rape, murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and extortion. Public Prosecutor Nagalakshmi provided details of the case, highlighting how the crime unfolded during a stargazing trip organized at a local homestay.

The convicts pushed three male tourists into the canal amid a financial dispute, leading to the drowning death of one, Bibhas Kumar. The court, under Judge Sadananda Nagappa Naik, delivered capital punishment and life imprisonment sentences. The convicts may still seek an appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
2
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026