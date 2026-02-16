Karnataka Court Delivers Capital Punishment in Disturbing Tourism Assault Case
A Karnataka court sentenced three individuals to death for sexually assaulting an Israeli tourist and murdering a youth. The brutal crime, occurring in 2025 near Sanapur, impacted tourism. The perpetrators, found guilty earlier this month, can appeal their death sentence and life imprisonment for gang rape.
A Karnataka court sentenced three individuals to death for the sexual assault of an Israeli tourist and the murder of a youth. The incident, which severely impacted tourism in the district, took place near Sanapur on March 6, 2025, according to court officials.
The convicted individuals, Mallesh alias Handi Malla, Sharanabasava, and Chaitanya Sai, were charged with gang rape, murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and extortion. Public Prosecutor Nagalakshmi provided details of the case, highlighting how the crime unfolded during a stargazing trip organized at a local homestay.
The convicts pushed three male tourists into the canal amid a financial dispute, leading to the drowning death of one, Bibhas Kumar. The court, under Judge Sadananda Nagappa Naik, delivered capital punishment and life imprisonment sentences. The convicts may still seek an appeal.
