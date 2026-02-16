Reviving Tourism: Jammu and Kashmir's Journey Back to Vibrancy
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the reopening of 14 tourist spots shut down after a terror attack in Pahalgam last year. This move aims to revive tourism, including the famous tulip garden in Srinagar and the serene Yousmarg meadow, as security improves and tourists return.
In a significant move to rejuvenate tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has declared the reopening of 14 vital tourist destinations that were shut following last year's tragic incident in Pahalgam. These locations, including Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar and the tranquil Yousmarg meadow, had been closed due to security concerns.
The decision comes after thorough deliberations and security assessments, aimed at reviving the region's tourist appeal. Eleven of these sites are in the Kashmir Division, while the remaining three are situated in the Jammu Division. The reopening is timely, coinciding with improved security conditions and a gradual return of tourists to the picturesque valley.
Prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, have hailed the strategic reopening, emphasizing its importance in promoting Kashmir's tourism amid ongoing security dialogues. This development is poised to attract global visitors back to the serene landscapes and vibrant cultural tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir.
