Alleged Cross-Border Infiltration Sparks Concerns in West Bengal

Sukanta Majumdar, a senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Education, has raised alarms over alleged cross-border infiltration in West Bengal. Muslims with cross-border affiliations are supposedly settling in the state's border districts, threatening local law and order, Majumdar noted during a press address.

Majumdar warned of an 'alarming' situation, likening it to the pre-1946 conditions that led to the notorious riots in Kolkata, which erupted after the Muslim League's Direct Action Day call. He expressed confidence that the BJP, once in power, would mitigate this looming threat and restore a secure environment for the state's residents.

Specific areas of concern highlighted by Majumdar include villages in districts like Malda's Baisnabnagar and Murshidabad. He accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of being complicit with infiltrators, calling for urgent action to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

