Alleged Cross-Border Infiltration Sparks Concerns in West Bengal

Sukanta Majumdar, a senior BJP leader, claims that Muslims with cross-border ties are entering West Bengal's border districts, raising law and order concerns. Majumdar warns this trend resembles the pre-1946 era and insists only a BJP-led government can ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:35 IST
Sukanta Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

Sukanta Majumdar, a senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Education, has raised alarms over alleged cross-border infiltration in West Bengal. Muslims with cross-border affiliations are supposedly settling in the state's border districts, threatening local law and order, Majumdar noted during a press address.

Majumdar warned of an 'alarming' situation, likening it to the pre-1946 conditions that led to the notorious riots in Kolkata, which erupted after the Muslim League's Direct Action Day call. He expressed confidence that the BJP, once in power, would mitigate this looming threat and restore a secure environment for the state's residents.

Specific areas of concern highlighted by Majumdar include villages in districts like Malda's Baisnabnagar and Murshidabad. He accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of being complicit with infiltrators, calling for urgent action to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

