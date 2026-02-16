Left Menu

Mexico and Canada to Unveil Strategic Minerals and Infrastructure Plan

Mexico and Canada are set to unveil a joint action plan focusing on minerals, infrastructure, and supply chains by the year's end. Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Canada's Minister of Trade Dominic LeBlanc recently met in Mexico City to enhance investment and commerce between the two nations.

Mexico and Canada have announced a forthcoming joint action plan focusing on minerals, infrastructure, and supply chains. The plan is expected to be revealed in the second half of the year, according to Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard. This announcement follows a meeting with Canada's Minister of Trade, Dominic LeBlanc, held in Mexico City.

During the meeting, Ebrard emphasized that the objective of the plan is to expand investment and commerce between the two nations while also reducing regulatory challenges and facilitating investment. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to boost economic ties between Mexico and Canada.

Additionally, Ebrard mentioned that a delegation from Mexico's finance ministry is scheduled to visit Canada to continue discussions. However, no specific dates for the plan's introduction or the delegation's visit have been disclosed yet.

