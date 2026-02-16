Tragedy in Titao: Ghanaian Traders Targeted in Deadly Attack

Tragedy struck in the town of Titao, Northern Burkina Faso, as Islamist insurgents launched a deadly attack, claiming the lives of seven Ghanaian tomato traders. This grim event occurred on a Saturday, capturing the attention of Ghana's interior minister.

The group of traders, numbered at 18, had travelled from Ghana to their northern neighbor to purchase tomatoes. Unfortunately, their mission was interrupted by armed insurgents who split men from women and initiated a shooting spree, resulting in the tragic deaths of almost all the males present. Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, relaying the news via a local radio station, noted that the bodies were burned beyond recognition.

Despite the chaos, three men and one woman survived with injuries, while the remaining seven women escaped unharmed. The deceased were laid to rest in Burkina Faso on Monday, witnessed by surviving female traders. Owing to security concerns, Ghanaian officials were unable to access the attack site. Meanwhile, Burkinabé authorities reclaimed control after investing hours in the effort, with promises to escort injured survivors safely to Ghana's mission in Ouagadougou. As of now, responses from Burkina Faso's military rulers remain absent.

