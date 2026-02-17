Left Menu

Religious Outcry Over South Africa's Proposed Death Certificate Law

South Africa's Hindu and Muslim groups oppose a new law requiring electronic death certificates before cremations and burials. They argue this infringes on religious customs and could cause delays, especially during public holidays. The proposal aims to reduce fraud, but concerns over practicality persist.

  • South Africa

South African Hindu and Muslim organizations have united against a proposed law mandating electronic death certificates before cremations and burials. This objection is rooted in the belief that the law could disrupt traditional and timely religious practices.

The Hindu Coordinating Council and the Sunni Ulema Council stress that the requirement poses a challenge, particularly when government offices are closed, such as during public holidays. They argue that these delays infringe on religious traditions, which typically call for burials soon after death.

The government maintains that the proposal aims to prevent fraud in the national population register. Acknowledging the cultural concerns, the department announced plans for a 24-hour digital registration system to mitigate issues raised.

