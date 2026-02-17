Religious Outcry Over South Africa's Proposed Death Certificate Law

South African Hindu and Muslim organizations have united against a proposed law mandating electronic death certificates before cremations and burials. This objection is rooted in the belief that the law could disrupt traditional and timely religious practices.

The Hindu Coordinating Council and the Sunni Ulema Council stress that the requirement poses a challenge, particularly when government offices are closed, such as during public holidays. They argue that these delays infringe on religious traditions, which typically call for burials soon after death.

The government maintains that the proposal aims to prevent fraud in the national population register. Acknowledging the cultural concerns, the department announced plans for a 24-hour digital registration system to mitigate issues raised.

