Chemical Hazards, Governance & Rural Empowerment: Tarigami's Call for Action

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami highlighted the potential dangers posed by the excessive use of pesticides and fertilizers to both health and the environment. He advocated for research-based use of these chemicals and emphasized the need for democratic decentralization and timely local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:08 IST
Senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA M Y Tarigami has raised serious concerns over the rampant use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers, warning of potential environmental damage and significant health risks. Addressing the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, he urged the importance of soil testing and a more judicious application of agricultural additives.

Tarigami also addressed the waning efficacy of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He expressed no objection to its renaming but cautioned against its dilution under new provisions that centralize decision-making and restrict the scheme's accessibility.

Highlighting the environmental impact, Tarigami referred to research from Sher-e-Kashmir University indicating the dangers of excessive pesticides entering the food chain, potentially causing cancer. He called for expert collaboration and more comprehensive research to protect human health and advocated for timely local body elections to empower grassroots governance across Jammu and Kashmir.

