Tensions Escalate: Iran's Strategic Strait of Hormuz Closure Amidst U.S. Nuclear Talks

Iran plans to partially close the Strait of Hormuz, impacting global oil flow, as it engages in crucial nuclear discussions with the U.S. in Geneva. The conversations, mediated by Oman, involve concessions on Iran's nuclear program and lifting economic sanctions, amid geopolitical tensions with the U.S. military presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:09 IST
Tensions Escalate: Iran's Strategic Strait of Hormuz Closure Amidst U.S. Nuclear Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has announced a partial closure of the critical Strait of Hormuz, a key channel for global oil supply, amidst ongoing nuclear talks with the United States, state media reported. The negotiations, held in Geneva, seek potential resolutions to lift economic sanctions on Tehran while addressing its nuclear initiatives.

The discussions, mediated by Oman, saw participation from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Both sides are addressing complex issues, where Iranian spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei highlighted the lack of trust but expressed willingness to continue dialogues under these challenging conditions.

As tensions rise, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked on possible regime change in Iran, while Ayatollah Ali Khamenei defied U.S. efforts to destabilize his government. The talks also navigate the aftermath of U.S.-Israeli military actions and confront diverse topics beyond nuclear agendas, including missile capabilities and sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

