Tensions Escalate: Iran's Strategic Strait of Hormuz Closure Amidst U.S. Nuclear Talks

Iran has announced a partial closure of the critical Strait of Hormuz, a key channel for global oil supply, amidst ongoing nuclear talks with the United States, state media reported. The negotiations, held in Geneva, seek potential resolutions to lift economic sanctions on Tehran while addressing its nuclear initiatives.

The discussions, mediated by Oman, saw participation from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Both sides are addressing complex issues, where Iranian spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei highlighted the lack of trust but expressed willingness to continue dialogues under these challenging conditions.

As tensions rise, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked on possible regime change in Iran, while Ayatollah Ali Khamenei defied U.S. efforts to destabilize his government. The talks also navigate the aftermath of U.S.-Israeli military actions and confront diverse topics beyond nuclear agendas, including missile capabilities and sanctions.

