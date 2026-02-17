Italy's Controversial Engagement with Trump's Board of Peace

Italy's controversial plan to attend U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace meeting has drawn sharp criticism from opposition groups. The gathering, set for Thursday in Washington, aims to address reconstruction plans for Gaza. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni insists Italy's participation is purely observational, highlighting Rome's desire to engage in U.S. peace initiatives despite skepticism from many Western nations.

Critics, including centre-left Democratic Party lawmaker Giuseppe Provenzano, have accused the government of prioritizing relations with Trump over principles. Provenzano argued the move underscores a willingness to compromise Italy's position on international law. The Board of Peace seeks to expand its role in global conflict resolution, a prospect fueling concerns that it may rival the United Nations.

Despite regional powers such as Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar signing up, Italy has ruled out full membership, citing constitutional inconsistencies. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has defended the decision to participate, stating no viable alternative to Trump's plan has been presented. However, centrist lawmaker Riccardo Magi condemned the Board as prioritizing business over democratic principles.