Dharmendra Pradhan, Jayant Chaudhary Visit MSDE Pavilion at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education Shri Jayant Chaudhary today visited the Pavilion of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The visit highlighted the Government of India’s commitment to positioning artificial intelligence as a catalyst for inclusive growth, workforce empowerment and human capital development.

India-First AI Solutions Translating Policy into Impact

During the visit, the Ministers witnessed innovations showcased at the Pavilion, which demonstrated practical, scalable and India-first AI applications that move beyond elite use cases to deliver real, measurable impact for:

Youth and jobseekers

Workers and entrepreneurs

The informal and blue-collar workforce

Rural communities and underserved groups

The Pavilion illustrated how AI can expand opportunity, improve productivity and strengthen livelihoods across sectors.

Framework Built Around “Skilling in AI, with AI, for AI”

At the core of the Pavilion was a comprehensive skilling framework structured around:

Skilling in AI

Skilling with AI

Skilling for AI

This approach showcased how artificial intelligence is being embedded across India’s skilling ecosystem.

Skilling in AI: Building AI Competencies Nationwide

Skilling in AI focuses on equipping learners with foundational and advanced AI capabilities through initiatives such as:

SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness)

NSQF-aligned emerging job roles

Industry-backed nano-credentials and short-duration courses

Visitors experienced micro-learning modules, live dashboards and interactive installations demonstrating how AI literacy can be democratised across age groups, geographies and educational backgrounds.

Jayant Chaudhary: AI Must Augment, Not Displace Workers

Interacting with youth participants, startups and solution providers, Shri Jayant Chaudhary stressed that India’s AI strategy must remain inclusive and employment-oriented.

He noted that AI should strengthen human capability rather than replace it, and that skilling systems must evolve alongside technological change to ensure India’s demographic dividend is future-ready.

SIDH Recommendation Engine Guides Learners to Careers

A key attraction was the AI-powered recommendation engine developed by the National Skill Development Corporation under SIDH.

The platform integrates:

Learning pathways

Certification

Career guidance

into a unified digital ecosystem, providing personalised skilling recommendations based on learners’ education, interests and aspirations.

This supports the government’s objective of democratising AI education and connecting youth with industry-aligned opportunities.

Gamified Zone Showcases AI for Informal and Blue-Collar Jobs

The Pavilion’s “Skilling for AI” experience zone brought AI’s human impact to life through relatable personas from India’s informal workforce.

Demonstrations showed how:

Farmers can use AI for soil monitoring and pest prediction

Electricians can diagnose faults using mobile AI tools

Construction workers can access multilingual AI learning support

Weavers can co-create customised designs to reach new markets

These use cases reinforced that AI is not limited to coders or large enterprises, but can act as a productivity multiplier for everyday livelihoods.

Skilling with AI: Transforming Training and Certification

The “Skilling with AI” segment highlighted how AI is improving the delivery, governance and assessment of skill development.

Innovations included:

Skill India Assistant for career guidance

AI-based course recommendation engines within the Skill India Digital Hub

Computer vision tools evaluating hands-on skills in real time

These technologies enhance transparency, credibility and standardisation in certification, particularly for informal and shop-floor settings.

Integrated with NSQF pathways approved by NCVET, they enable accurate skill validation and progression routes for learners.

MSDE Reaffirms Commitment to Human-Centric AI Ecosystem

Through its immersive exhibits, the MSDE Pavilion demonstrated how artificial intelligence is being harnessed to empower individuals, strengthen livelihoods and build workforce confidence.

MSDE’s participation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 reaffirmed its commitment to shaping an inclusive, employment-focused and future-ready AI ecosystem aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat.