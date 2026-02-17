Family Tragedy: Woman Arrested in Shocking Double Crime

In a tragic incident in Basikala village, a woman identified as Mana has been arrested for allegedly committing a harrowing crime against her own family. Police reports detail that Mana took the life of her four-year-old niece by throwing her into a water tank, subsequently attacking her sister-in-law, Firdosh, with a knife.

The violence unfolded due to Firdosh's opposition to Mana's relationship with a neighbor, a situation that reportedly spiraled out of control when Mana administered sleeping pills to the family. As a result, Firdosh and her other children sustained injuries, though none as severe as the young girl who perished.

The police, led by Senior Superintendent Sanjay Kumar, are investigating the involvement of other parties, including Mana's lover and the source of the sleeping pills. The community remains in shock as authorities continue to search for answers in this disturbing case.

