Jammu & Kashmir SIA Charges Two for Anti-National Activities

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has charged two individuals in connection with anti-national activities conducted from Pakistan. On Tuesday, the agency presented a comprehensive chargesheet to a court, naming Altaf Hussain Wagay and Shabir Ahmad Sheikh for their alleged involvement with the banned terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to a police spokesman, Wagay, who hails from Reban Gund Behram in Shopian district, and Sheikh, from Rampora in Kulgam district, were operating cross-border campaigns to radicalize the youth. Their activities aimed at challenging India's sovereignty and inciting unrest in Jammu & Kashmir through social media platforms.

Under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an FIR was lodged following credible inputs about Pakistan-based terrorist groups disseminating anti-India propaganda. SIA officials uncovered multiple pseudonymous social media accounts used in these efforts, noting ongoing investigations to identify more suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)