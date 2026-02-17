Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir SIA Charges Two for Anti-National Activities

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency filed a chargesheet against two individuals for anti-national activities linked to Hizbul Mujahideen. The individuals, operating from Pakistan, disseminated pro-terrorist content via social media to radicalize youth and disrupt public order in the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has charged two individuals in connection with anti-national activities conducted from Pakistan. On Tuesday, the agency presented a comprehensive chargesheet to a court, naming Altaf Hussain Wagay and Shabir Ahmad Sheikh for their alleged involvement with the banned terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to a police spokesman, Wagay, who hails from Reban Gund Behram in Shopian district, and Sheikh, from Rampora in Kulgam district, were operating cross-border campaigns to radicalize the youth. Their activities aimed at challenging India's sovereignty and inciting unrest in Jammu & Kashmir through social media platforms.

Under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an FIR was lodged following credible inputs about Pakistan-based terrorist groups disseminating anti-India propaganda. SIA officials uncovered multiple pseudonymous social media accounts used in these efforts, noting ongoing investigations to identify more suspects.

