Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon's Disarmament Timeline Amid Tensions with Israel
Hezbollah has rejected the Lebanese government's decision to advance a nationwide disarmament plan aimed at bringing all armed groups under state control. They argue it serves Israel's interests. The Lebanese army was tasked with implementing the plan, but Hezbollah opposes the timeline and approach, complicating efforts amid ongoing Israeli tensions.
Hezbollah has firmly rejected the Lebanese government's strategy to disarm armed groups across the nation, labelling it a move that benefits Israeli interests. This comes after the government granted the army a four-month renewable period to advance the disarmament plan.
Despite welcoming the army's proposal in September 2025, Lebanon's cabinet did not yet establish a definitive timeline, with limited military capabilities and Israeli attacks posing significant hurdles. Hezbollah considers focusing on disarmament as a fundamental error that aligns with Israel's goals, according to Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem.
The proposed plan affects northern regions from the Litani River to Sidon, enforcing a disarmament which Hezbollah argues violates national sovereignty, prompting Shi'ite ministers to leave a recent cabinet meeting in protest. The Israeli government insists that disarmament is essential for regional security, viewing Hezbollah's arms outside Lebanese control as a threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
