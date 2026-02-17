Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon's Disarmament Timeline Amid Tensions with Israel

Hezbollah has firmly rejected the Lebanese government's strategy to disarm armed groups across the nation, labelling it a move that benefits Israeli interests. This comes after the government granted the army a four-month renewable period to advance the disarmament plan.

Despite welcoming the army's proposal in September 2025, Lebanon's cabinet did not yet establish a definitive timeline, with limited military capabilities and Israeli attacks posing significant hurdles. Hezbollah considers focusing on disarmament as a fundamental error that aligns with Israel's goals, according to Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem.

The proposed plan affects northern regions from the Litani River to Sidon, enforcing a disarmament which Hezbollah argues violates national sovereignty, prompting Shi'ite ministers to leave a recent cabinet meeting in protest. The Israeli government insists that disarmament is essential for regional security, viewing Hezbollah's arms outside Lebanese control as a threat.

