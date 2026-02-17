Left Menu

Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon's Disarmament Timeline Amid Tensions with Israel

Hezbollah has rejected the Lebanese government's decision to advance a nationwide disarmament plan aimed at bringing all armed groups under state control. They argue it serves Israel's interests. The Lebanese army was tasked with implementing the plan, but Hezbollah opposes the timeline and approach, complicating efforts amid ongoing Israeli tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:47 IST
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon's Disarmament Timeline Amid Tensions with Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hezbollah has firmly rejected the Lebanese government's strategy to disarm armed groups across the nation, labelling it a move that benefits Israeli interests. This comes after the government granted the army a four-month renewable period to advance the disarmament plan.

Despite welcoming the army's proposal in September 2025, Lebanon's cabinet did not yet establish a definitive timeline, with limited military capabilities and Israeli attacks posing significant hurdles. Hezbollah considers focusing on disarmament as a fundamental error that aligns with Israel's goals, according to Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem.

The proposed plan affects northern regions from the Litani River to Sidon, enforcing a disarmament which Hezbollah argues violates national sovereignty, prompting Shi'ite ministers to leave a recent cabinet meeting in protest. The Israeli government insists that disarmament is essential for regional security, viewing Hezbollah's arms outside Lebanese control as a threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Erdogan Criticizes Israel's Somaliland Move: A Geopolitical Impasse

Erdogan Criticizes Israel's Somaliland Move: A Geopolitical Impasse

 Turkey
2
Strengthening Ties: Modi Invites Rahman to India

Strengthening Ties: Modi Invites Rahman to India

 India
3
Ramadan Peace Gesture: Afghanistan Releases Captured Pakistani Soldiers

Ramadan Peace Gesture: Afghanistan Releases Captured Pakistani Soldiers

 Afghanistan
4
Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026