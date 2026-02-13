Left Menu

Olympic Guidelines Under Scrutiny

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is open to reviewing its guidelines on athletes' freedom of expression at the Winter Games, despite current rules being supported by many competitors. The case of a Ukrainian athlete, disqualified for helmet art, highlights ongoing debates on athletes' rights in the Olympic arena.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) may consider reevaluating its guidelines on athletes' rights to express themselves during the Winter Games, revealed President Kirsty Coventry on Friday. Although embraced by many, the existing rules came under scrutiny after Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych's disqualification for displaying helmet art depicting athletes killed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Following his disqualification from the Milano Cortina Olympics, Heraskevych has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Coventry, overseeing a review as head of the athletes' commission in 2021, shared that any potential guideline changes would be tackled by a dedicated working group focused on Olympic fundamental principles.

Coventry noted that despite restrictions, athletes can still voice concerns during specific events such as press conferences and on social media. The IOC aims to keep competitions distraction-free, as outlined in Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter prohibiting political, religious, or racial demonstrations at Olympic venues. With the U.S. hosting the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, there are growing concerns about potential rule challenges.

