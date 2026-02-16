India's New Criminal Laws Set to Revolutionize Justice System by 2026
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that three new criminal laws are expected to elevate the conviction rate to 80% in coming years. These laws aim to modernize the justice system by reducing delays, ensuring quicker case disposals, and integrating digital advancements, marking a landmark shift in India's legal landscape.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared an ambitious target for India's justice system, forecasting an 80% conviction rate with the full implementation of three new criminal laws.
Speaking at the 79th Delhi Police Raising Day, Shah outlined the transformation expected from these laws designed to modernize and expedite legal processes across the country by 2026.
He underscored that these reforms, which replace existing legal codes, will significantly streamline justice delivery, enhance digital integration, and introduce innovative changes like e-FIRs and community service for minor offenses.
