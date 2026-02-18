Tragic Festival Night: Two Arrested for Friend's Murder in Jharkhand
Two individuals have been arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for allegedly killing their friend, Vaishakhi Gwala. The crime occurred early on February 15 after a festival celebration turned violent. Gwala's body was found in a pond, prompting a police investigation into the incident.
In a tragic turn of events in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, two individuals were arrested for allegedly strangling their friend, Vaishakhi Gwala, police reported on Wednesday. The suspects were apprehended in Bhuiyansai village following accusations made by Gwala's wife.
A police team, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Raphael Murmu, discovered the body in a pond near Paramsai village. Superintendent of Police Amit Renu directed the probe, which revealed that the suspects and Gwala had celebrated the Maghe festival together.
During the festival, Gwala, reportedly intoxicated, slapped one of the accused. In retaliation, the suspects are said to have strangled him and disposed of his body. Investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
