President Murmu Witnesses International Fleet Review 2026 in Visakhapatnam

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, today witnessed the grand International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026 at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, marking one of the world’s most significant maritime gatherings. With navies from over 70 countries participating, the event showcased India’s growing role as a key pillar of maritime cooperation, security, and innovation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

The International Fleet Review, a rare convergence of global naval strength and tradition, reflects the spirit of unity and partnership at sea.

A Global Maritime Showcase of Unity

Addressing the gathering, the President described the Fleet Review as a powerful reflection of unity, trust, and respect among nations for shared maritime traditions. Ships flying different national flags and sailors representing diverse cultures, she said, embody the spirit of togetherness.

The theme of IFR 2026, “United Through Oceans,” was highlighted as a message of hope and resilience to the international community—demonstrating that collective commitment and cooperation can overcome global challenges.

India’s Maritime Vision Rooted in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

The President underlined that India’s approach to international relations, including the maritime domain, is guided by the timeless ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”—the world is one family.

She emphasized that global security, sustainable growth, and stability can only be achieved through strong partnerships and cooperative action among like-minded nations.

According to the President, a rules-based and sound maritime order depends on collective responsibility, mutual respect, and collaboration across regions.

MAHASAGAR: India’s Blueprint for Regional Security and Growth

The President noted that the Fleet Review also advances India’s vision of MAHASAGAR—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

This vision reflects India’s commitment to ensuring that oceans remain gateways of prosperity, trade, connectivity, and peace, rather than arenas of conflict.

Indian Navy: Vigilant Guardian and First Responder

The President praised the Indian Navy’s vital role in safeguarding India’s maritime interests and contributing to stability across the wider maritime commons.

She highlighted that:

The Indian Navy serves as a credible deterrent against emerging threats at sea

Naval deployments strengthen regional stability and security

India is often the first responder during humanitarian crises and natural disasters

The Navy plays a key role in disaster relief operations, evacuation missions, and humanitarian assistance across the Indian Ocean Region

The Fleet Review thus not only celebrated naval tradition but also showcased modern maritime innovation, operational readiness, and India’s leadership in cooperative security.

Strengthening Bonds with Friendly Foreign Navies

The President expressed deep appreciation for officers and sailors from friendly foreign navies participating in IFR 2026.

She said their discipline, dedication, and competence represent the finest traditions of their nations and form the foundation of collective maritime security.

Their presence, she noted, has further strengthened bonds of trust and reaffirmed shared commitments to:

Peace and stability at sea

Cooperative maritime governance

Friendship and confidence-building among nations

Oceans as Gateways for Global Prosperity

Concluding her address, President Murmu voiced confidence that the navies represented at the Fleet Review will collectively ensure that oceans continue to thrive as gateways for growth, prosperity, and well-being of the global community.

The International Fleet Review 2026 stands as a landmark event, reinforcing India’s role as a maritime partner committed to peace, security, and innovation on the world’s oceans.